Welcome to Hate Week, pt. one, folks. And since this is a special week, wherein we rediscover why the Baby-Eating Sister-[Kitten]ers are still the root of all evil, even with Bud Adams being dead.

So let’s take a minute to remember the lore behind the naming of the Tennessee Baby-Eating Sister-[Kitten]ers (courtesy of Steph Stradley):

And some cherished memories from BESFs/Houston Texans history.

But that’s not what you’re here for. You’re here to find out if the Texans game will be on in your part of the world.

Fortunately, the fine people at 506 Sports have you covered. Let’s check out the big board.

CBS Single Game Map

Assignment Breakdown

Red: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: New England Patriots at New York Jets (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Green: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Orange: Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Yellow: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (LATE) (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

As you can see, the Texans are the only late game that CBS has this week. So you’ve got some extra time this week to steel yourselves for Sunday’s game. Also, it would seem that all the important parts of Texas (and for some reason also Dallas) and the greater mid-south area will be able to watch the game from the comfort of your own home.

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Sunday:

What: Tennessee Traitors at Houston Texans

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX.

When: Sunday, October 30, 3:05 CDT

TV: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Surprisingly, the line has been coming slowly and steadily down all week to the point where this game is almost a pick’em. The fact that the Texans remain very slight underdogs even at home though is not a promising sign, though. So if you’re going to bet on this game, you might as well treat it as a pick’em.

Enjoy the game, y’all. Go Texans.