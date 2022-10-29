Behind Enemy Lines: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

The Tennessee Titans invade NRG Stadium on Sunday to take on the 1-4-1 Houston Texans. The Titans come in favored by 3.5 points according to Draft Kings, but in the AFC South you can throw out the records and the predictions.

We visited with Jimmy Morris (@jmorrisMCM) at our sister site Music City Miracles to get his thoughts on the huge AFC South matchup tomorrow.

Ryan Tannehill was injured last week. Is he going on Sunday? If not, what can we expect out of Malik Willis?

We don’t know yet if he will be able to go. He could hardly move at the end of the game on Sunday and was in a walking boot after the game. Mike Vrabel is always tight-lipped on injuries, so this will probably go all the way up to Sunday. As for Willis, that’s a great question. We haven’t seen him since the preseason other than on a handoff Sunday. He made a lot of strides from preseason game 1 to preseason game 3. Hopefully, if he goes they will tailor the offense to what he does well - which is to use his legs to create things in the passing game and on the ground. My guess is that Derrick Henry is getting the ball 30 times either way.

The Titans got off to a slow start this year, but are on a current winning streak. What has the difference been this year?

Part of it has been the teams they have played. They played the Giants and Bills in the first two weeks. They missed a field goal as time expired that would have beaten the Giants. The Bills boat raced them. Since then they have played the Raiders, the Colts twice and the Commanders. It is not likely that any of those teams will be playing in the postseason. It has also helped to have Derrick Henry get more comfortable coming off the broken foot from last year. They don’t have a lot on offense right now, but they still have the best running back in football.

Who are some guys we haven’t heard of that we will likely hear about on Sunday on both sides of the ball?

That’s an interesting question. I don’t know that you are going to see an impact from anyone on offense that you haven’t heard of. You have heard of Robert Woods, but he is new to the Titans. He is about the only legit NFL receiver they currently have on the roster. On defense, ILB David Long has made a big impact the last two weeks and isn’t exactly a household name. He picked off Carson Wentz at the goalline to save the game against the Commanders and had an interception last week. He’s a really good player.

The Colts and Jaguars looked like they might be stiff competition for the division crown early on. Are you worried about either of them or do you feel comfortable the rest of the way?

I’m not. People tried to act like the Jaguars were good early in the season, but we all knew better. They are the Jaguars. As for the Colts, I have always viewed them as the Titans’ toughest competition in the AFC South. Well the Titans swept them and now they are giving up on the season by going to Sam Ehlinger. I feel good about the Titans chances to 3-peat as AFC South champs.

The Titans are favored by 3.5 points according to Draft Kings. Which way are you going on Sunday? Are there any other prop bets you are interested in playing?

I’d take the Titans there. This game will probably be a tough watch, but the Titans end up winning 24-10. I would also take the over on whatever they post for Henry’s rushing yards and carries. I think he’s going 30 for 185.

I want to thank Jimmy for taking the time to answer our questions in advance the game tomorrow. You can catch him and his work at our sister site Music City Miracles. We want to wish him and the Titans the best of luck throughout the season. That is after tomorrow’s game is over of course.