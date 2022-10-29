Titans vs. Texans Final Injury Report: Brandin Cooks Hurt?

The Houston Texans will be playing the Tennessee Titans in Houston this Sunday. The Texans are coming off another game in which they should have won and hope to get on the right track.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Friday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

RG A.J Cann (Illness)

Limited Participation:

DE Rasheem Green (Knee)

Full Participation:

WR Brandin Cooks (Wrist)

LG Kenyon Green (Shoulder)

LG Justin McCray (Hand)

All players listed on the Houston Texans Friday injury report have a “questionable” designation for Sunday, meaning they have a chance of playing, but still up in the air. Wide Receiver Nico Collins and defensive tackle Maliek Collins are not expected to play on Sunday.

The Texans could also be without wide receiver Brandin Cooks as well, who has a wrist injury, according to the team. Cooks has been the subject of trade rumors as of late.

Everyone else should be on the more optimistic side of playing on Sunday against the Titans in Houston.