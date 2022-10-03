Week 4 Monday Night Football Open Thread: Rams at 49ers

Last week was an NFC East clash, now we have a football game that will actually be interesting. It’s an NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Tonight, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are two point underdogs against the Niners at home. Since they’re in San Francisco, this makes tonight’s game essentially a pick’em.

Folks, when you have the defending Super Bowl champions as an underdog, and there’s no news about injured players, then you take the Super Bowl champions and the points.

Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2), October 3, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CT.

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: ESPN | ESPN2

Here are BRB’s official* picks for tonight’s game, courtesy of Tallysight and DraftKings Sportsbook. Use with discretion, please do not take life advice from a football blog.

*sorta

Enjoy the game, y’all!