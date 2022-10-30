Countdown to Kickoff: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Good afternoon all you guys, gals, and non-binary pals. Welcome to Week 8, where we congregate together to discuss all the reasons why Bud Adams sucks and how Tennessee is the fertile crescent of meth production and consumption (Methopotamia).

Welcome to Houston Texans/Tennessee BESFs week, which pits brother against brother and faithful Houstonian Texan fans against traitorous Houstonian BESFs fans, in a series that has had very few evenly matched, meaningful games in the two teams’ histories.

This week, this season will probably not prove to be an exception to the rule, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun at the BESFs’ expense.

Tale of the Tape

Houston Texans: Lost 38-20 against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas.

Tennessee Titans: Won 19-10 (hey, that’s OUR SCORE! Trust the BESFs to not have an original thought in their collective head) against the Indianapolis Colts.

If you’re planning on betting on this game (I did last week and won a cool 90 bucks because the Texans are soooooo reliable, especially in the fourth quarter), here are the pertinent details from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The line is opening up again which means a lot of people are putting money on the BESFs to win or at least cover, which is probably the right call.

If you feel like betting on the remainder of the games, here are my picks, also courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.