Comrades!

It has come to attention of Ministry of Information that at the same time as glorious people’s baseball army of Houston, the Houston Astros combats the vile imperial hordes from the barren east called Philadelphia Phillies, the football-loving fans and players of the Houston Texans will fend off Philadelphia football team as well!

Truly, it is fortuitous that two arms of the sports teams of Houston should lock in glorious struggle against the depredations of the same decadent yankee thieves; to say nothing of the various haters, whiners, and losers who keep screaming about cheating or whatever. These vexatious heathens shall know our cause of righteousness, our cause, our glorious Mother Houston and her children.

Do not believe the scandalous lies sold to you by outsider information. You should not trust any information source that does not have our seal of approval literally on cover. You should also only use Ministry of Sportburo Online Gaming Platform instead of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Do not get me wrong, for most cases, DraftKings Sportsbook is fine sportsbook. But when it comes to the people’s football army of Houston, inspired by the might and majesty of Lovie Smith’s beard, their inherent and disgusting bias comes seeping through like open wound.

Just look at this alleged “opening line” from an “article” from “DraftKings Nation:”

The absolute audacity they have to post such a wild and inaccurate opening line on supposedly reliable media astonishes even the Minister of Information, himself. If they had any shame they would show the TRUE odds on the game, brought to you by trustworthy Ministry of Sportburo Online Gaming Platform: NOW FEATURING NUMBERS!

The previous odds were clearly clerical error and said cleric has been shot against wall for treason to Mother Houston. We at the Ministry of Information hereby demand DraftKings, the finest of all imperialist online gaming platforms, retract and correct their opening odds immediately!

Glory to the Astros, may Dusty Baker live 10,000 years!

Glory to the Texans, may their enemies become lost and confused on the way to Houston thereby winning by forfeit!

Glory to the people of the motherland!

Glory to Mother Houston!

Okay, truth time. It’s gonna be ROUGH, y’all. Here are the odds, brought to you by DraftKings, who are run by lovely people I’m sure and I really don’t want them to think I mean anything otherwise.

Favored: Philadelphia Eagles (-13)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+13)

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles -700

Moneyline: Houston Texans +510

Kickoff is Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Dress accordingly.