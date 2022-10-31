Titans vs. Texans: Week 8 Snap Counts

Week 8 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Laremy Tunsil T
|54
|100
|A.J. Cann G
|54
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|54
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|54
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|54
|100
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|45
|83
|Brandin Cooks WR
|44
|81
|Dameon Pierce RB
|42
|78
|Justin McCray C
|37
|69
|Chris Moore WR
|34
|63
|Brevin Jordan TE
|30
|56
|O.J. Howard TE
|27
|50
|K.C. McDermott T
|17
|31
|Jordan Akins TE
|14
|26
|Troy Hairston FB
|13
|24
|Rex Burkhead RB
|10
|19
|Tyron Johnson WR
|5
|9
|Dare Ogunbowale RB
|3
|6
|Charlie Heck T
|3
|6
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Christian Harris LB
|58
|100
|Derek Stingley Jr. CB
|58
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|58
|100
|Jalen Pitre FS
|51
|88
|Christian Kirksey LB
|48
|83
|Rasheem Green DE
|38
|66
|Jerry Hughes DE
|34
|59
|Garret Wallow LB
|31
|53
|Eric Murray FS
|29
|50
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|29
|50
|Desmond King CB
|27
|47
|Roy Lopez DT
|27
|47
|Kurt Hinish DT
|27
|47
|Demone Harris DE
|22
|38
|Thomas Booker DT
|20
|34
|M.J. Stewart SS
|18
|31
|Jonathan Owens FS
|18
|31
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|16
|28
|Mario Addison DE
|14
|24
|Neville Hewitt LB
|10
|17
|Blake Cashman LB
|5
|9
NOTES:
- For the seventh straight game, cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. He has yet to sit out during a defensive play this season. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also played in every defensive snap along with fellow rookie linebacker Christian Harris.
- After playing every defensive snap in each of the first six games of the season, safety Jonathan Owens was benched in the second half in favor of M.J. Stewart and Eric Murray.
- Offensive lineman K.C. McDermott made his Texans debut after being called up from the practice squad. He played 17 snaps, relieving Justin McCray, who left in the middle of the game due to a concussion.
- Wide receiver Tyron Johnson made his Texans debut Sunday. He played in five snaps on offense and did not record any stats.
- After releasing veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill last week, second-year linebacker Garret Wallow was the main beneficiary of his playing time, seeing the field for 31 defensive snaps.
