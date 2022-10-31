 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans vs. Texans: Week 8 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Titans?

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Laremy Tunsil T 54 100
A.J. Cann G 54 100
Davis Mills QB 54 100
Scott Quessenberry C 54 100
Tytus Howard T 54 100
Phillip Dorsett WR 45 83
Brandin Cooks WR 44 81
Dameon Pierce RB 42 78
Justin McCray C 37 69
Chris Moore WR 34 63
Brevin Jordan TE 30 56
O.J. Howard TE 27 50
K.C. McDermott T 17 31
Jordan Akins TE 14 26
Troy Hairston FB 13 24
Rex Burkhead RB 10 19
Tyron Johnson WR 5 9
Dare Ogunbowale RB 3 6
Charlie Heck T 3 6
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Christian Harris LB 58 100
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 58 100
Steven Nelson CB 58 100
Jalen Pitre FS 51 88
Christian Kirksey LB 48 83
Rasheem Green DE 38 66
Jerry Hughes DE 34 59
Garret Wallow LB 31 53
Eric Murray FS 29 50
Jaleel Johnson DT 29 50
Desmond King CB 27 47
Roy Lopez DT 27 47
Kurt Hinish DT 27 47
Demone Harris DE 22 38
Thomas Booker DT 20 34
M.J. Stewart SS 18 31
Jonathan Owens FS 18 31
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 16 28
Mario Addison DE 14 24
Neville Hewitt LB 10 17
Blake Cashman LB 5 9

NOTES:

  • For the seventh straight game, cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. He has yet to sit out during a defensive play this season. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also played in every defensive snap along with fellow rookie linebacker Christian Harris.
  • After playing every defensive snap in each of the first six games of the season, safety Jonathan Owens was benched in the second half in favor of M.J. Stewart and Eric Murray.
  • Offensive lineman K.C. McDermott made his Texans debut after being called up from the practice squad. He played 17 snaps, relieving Justin McCray, who left in the middle of the game due to a concussion.
  • Wide receiver Tyron Johnson made his Texans debut Sunday. He played in five snaps on offense and did not record any stats.
  • After releasing veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill last week, second-year linebacker Garret Wallow was the main beneficiary of his playing time, seeing the field for 31 defensive snaps.

