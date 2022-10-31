Monday Night Football Open Thread: Bengals at Browns

It’s the Battle of Better Draft Picks Ohio! Tonight the Cincinnati Bengals try to do us a solid by beating the Cleveland Browns. If, for whatever reason, you are not watching game three of the World Series, whether it’s because you can’t take the pressure or the game gets rain delayed (which is a possibility last I heard), you can watch as this game could literally have an impact on our Houston Texans’ draft status.

In truth you should root against the Browns, even if it didn’t affect our draft status, because...well, you know why. The spread is pretty close so it could go either way for these two teams.

Who: Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH.

When: October 31, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CDT

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2 (Manningcast)

Anyway, I’m running out of things to say about Ohio and my searches aren’t really coming up with anything useful. Is this what it’s like to be a content writer for the Ohio Board of Tourism? Yikes.

Here are my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

As always, please be careful with your money and do not take financial advice from a football blog. If you want to bet safe, do what I do: don’t use money. The bookies will totally understand.

Enjoy the game y’all. Go Stros.