Chargers vs. Texans: Week 4 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Bears?

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
A.J. Cann G 57 100
Kenyon Green G 57 100
Laremy Tunsil T 57 100
Davis Mills QB 57 100
Scott Quessenberry C 57 100
Tytus Howard T 56 98
Nico Collins WR 45 79
Brandin Cooks WR 45 79
O.J. Howard TE 43 75
Dameon Pierce RB 39 68
Chris Moore WR 32 56
Jordan Akins TE 20 35
Mason Schreck TE 19 33
Rex Burkhead RB 18 32
Phillip Dorsett WR 11 19
Troy Hairston FB 9 16
Tyler Johnson WR 4 7
Charlie Heck T 1 2
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Jalen Pitre S 70 100
Jonathan Owens S 70 100
Christian Kirksey LB 70 100
Steven Nelson CB 70 100
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 68 97
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 61 87
Desmond King CB 52 74
Maliek Collins DT 47 67
Jerry Hughes DE 41 59
Roy Lopez DT 38 54
Jonathan Greenard DE 38 54
Rasheem Green DE 37 53
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 28 40
Kurt Hinish DT 27 39
Thomas Booker DT 23 33
Garret Wallow LB 20 29
Blake Cashman LB 5 7
Eric Murray FS 3 4
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB 2 3

NOTES:

  • For the fourth straight week, rookie safety Jalen Pitre, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens, linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. They have yet to sit out during a defensive play this season.
  • With Pharaoh Brown missing the game, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins were the main beneficiaries in playing time. Howard played in 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, while Akins (who was elevated from the practice squad) played in 35 percent of offensive plays. Mason Schreck also saw action, playing in the game a third of the time.
  • Fourth-round rookie running back Dameon Pierce carried the ball 14 times in 39 offensive snaps, recording 131 yards on the ground and his second NFL touchdown, which went for 75 yards.
  • Undrafted rookie defensive tackle Kurt Hinish returned to action this week after missing Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. He played in 39 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

