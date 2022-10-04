Chargers vs. Texans: Week 4 Snap Counts

Week 4 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|A.J. Cann G
|57
|100
|Kenyon Green G
|57
|100
|Laremy Tunsil T
|57
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|57
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|57
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|56
|98
|Nico Collins WR
|45
|79
|Brandin Cooks WR
|45
|79
|O.J. Howard TE
|43
|75
|Dameon Pierce RB
|39
|68
|Chris Moore WR
|32
|56
|Jordan Akins TE
|20
|35
|Mason Schreck TE
|19
|33
|Rex Burkhead RB
|18
|32
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|11
|19
|Troy Hairston FB
|9
|16
|Tyler Johnson WR
|4
|7
|Charlie Heck T
|1
|2
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jalen Pitre S
|70
|100
|Jonathan Owens S
|70
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|70
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|70
|100
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|68
|97
|Derek Stingley Jr. CB
|61
|87
|Desmond King CB
|52
|74
|Maliek Collins DT
|47
|67
|Jerry Hughes DE
|41
|59
|Roy Lopez DT
|38
|54
|Jonathan Greenard DE
|38
|54
|Rasheem Green DE
|37
|53
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|28
|40
|Kurt Hinish DT
|27
|39
|Thomas Booker DT
|23
|33
|Garret Wallow LB
|20
|29
|Blake Cashman LB
|5
|7
|Eric Murray FS
|3
|4
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB
|2
|3
NOTES:
- For the fourth straight week, rookie safety Jalen Pitre, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens, linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. They have yet to sit out during a defensive play this season.
- With Pharaoh Brown missing the game, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins were the main beneficiaries in playing time. Howard played in 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, while Akins (who was elevated from the practice squad) played in 35 percent of offensive plays. Mason Schreck also saw action, playing in the game a third of the time.
- Fourth-round rookie running back Dameon Pierce carried the ball 14 times in 39 offensive snaps, recording 131 yards on the ground and his second NFL touchdown, which went for 75 yards.
- Undrafted rookie defensive tackle Kurt Hinish returned to action this week after missing Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. He played in 39 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.
