Texans Cut Starting TE Pharaoh Brown; What’s Next?

The Houston Texans are adjusting their roster, making a somewhat surprising decision on Tuesday to cut starting tight end Pharaoh Brown. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson was the first to report the news.

Texans cutting tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to sources. Brown (6-6, 258) missed Chargers game (hip, shoulder injuries). Signed one-year, $3 million guaranteed contract this offseason. He has 7 catches for 72 yards this season, 46 career catches for 433 yards, two touchdowns

Brown started the first three games for the Texans this season, but did not appear in Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the move comes as a surprise, the Texans have reinforcements. O.J. Howard signed at the beginning of the season, and will likely be the team’s new starting tight end. Jordan Akins has appeared in the past two games for the team, and he scored a touchdown in Week 3. Meanwhile, second-year tight end Brevin Jordan, who has missed the last two games, remains as someone the Texans are intrigued by.

The Texans will regroup and face the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in Duval County. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon.