SB Nation Reacts Results: Is Jalen Pitre The Best Texans Player?

After three straight losses, the Houston Texans’ spark from the first week is beginning to fade and the confidence in the team is beginning to wane, according to the fans.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, only 58 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a third consecutive week of a plummeting result.

A lot of the team’s struggles in the early part of the season can be attributed to quarterback Davis Mills, who has had a chance to win every game in the fourth quarter and failed each time. However, only 33 percent of fans believe the team should bench Mills.

However, despite Mills’ and the offense’s struggles, the defense has played well, much to the success of second-round rookie Jalen Pitre. According to the survey, 61 percent of fans believe Pitre is the best player on the team.

The Texans will look to get back in the win column Sunday as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon.

