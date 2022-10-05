Houston Texans are on 8-0 Streak Against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Davis Mills and the winless Houston Texans are facing a hot Jacksonville Jaguars team this week. The Trevor Lawrence led Jags almost knocked off the NFL’s only undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, last week.

If ever there was an opponent Lovie Smith and the 2022 Houston Texans needed to see, it’s the Glitter Kitties.

NFL Media

The HOUSTON TEXANS (0-3-1) meet the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-2) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field (1:00 PM ET, CBS). Houston has won eight straight over Jacksonville, tied for the NFL’s fourth-longest active winning streak over an opponent. The Texans lead all-time series, 27-13.

Unfortunately for H-Town fans, as usual these days, the Texans are not expected to bring home a dub.

Jaguars open as 7.5-point favorite for Week 5 game vs. Texans https://t.co/PqmWZ460HQ via @thejaguarswire #DUUUVAL — Jags Jungle (@Jags_Jungle) October 4, 2022

That isn’t to say this game’s not winnable. In fact, it very much is.

Feed the ball to Dameon Pierce early and often, keep Trevor Lawrence off the field, and harass him when he’s on it. Pierce versus the Jaguar’s run defense falls in Houston’s favor, all day.

While the Texans may be 0-3-1 They still have a top 10 RB in the NFL on their team:



Dameon Pierce. pic.twitter.com/U0Qi3cGytb — Drew (@IndepthTexans) October 4, 2022

The Jaguars run defense is also a top ten unit. However, they’ve been very pass happy, content to get a lead and keep it thru the air, forcing opponents to abandon their own running game to score quickly.

All it takes is a few key plays from Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre to slow that roll; and for Dameon Pierce to hammer the hole so hard that the Glitter Kitties D doesn’t know what hit them when Davis Mills actually throws the ball.

Now, this clearly falls into the “wishful thinking” file, along with [NAME REDACTED 2.0] remaining a quality individual and Texans franchise quarterback for his entire career. But, reality, as they say, is often harsh.

Will the 8-0 streak end this weekend? Or do the Texans get their first win of the season? It’s a good bet that the streak is already in the back of the minds of the Jaguars’ coaches and players. Haunting them like the Ghost of Blake Bottles.

If Lovie Smith can deliver a few critical hits early, 9-0 might haunt the Jags until week 17.