Texans vs. Jaguars: Wednesday’s Injury Report

The (0-3-1) Houston Texans will be playing the (2-2) Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in Jacksonville.

Here is a look at the estimated Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

LB Blake Cashman (Concussion)

OT Austin Deculus (Ankle)

DE Jon Greenard (Ankle)

DE Jerry Hughes (Not Injury Related)

DT Kurt Hinish (Illness)

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

WR Chris Moore (Hip)

LB Christian Kirksey (Not Injury Related)

Limited Participation:

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

WR Brandin Cooks (Not Injury Related)

CB Derek Stingley Jr (Elbow / Shoulder)

Full Participation:

RT Tytus Howard (Ankle)

LG Kenyon Green (Knee)

Today’s practice for the Houston Texans was a walkthrough and is only an estimation for their injury status.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.