Thursday Night Football Open Thread (with Picks) - Colts at Broncos

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Denver Broncos (2-2), October 6, 2022, 7:15 pm CDT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

Mulefight!

Tonight the Indianapolis Colts take on the Denver Broncos in a battle of Houston Texans’ early-season opponents! The Indianapolis Colts and their destructive dynamo running back Jonathan Taylor’s team invades the Mile High City to take on the new Bill O’Brien, a.k.a. Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson, and an underperforming Broncos team.

This game looks to be a real barnburner mulefight as the Broncos are only 3.5 point favorites according to DraftKings.

That said, I’m taking the Colts with the points to win and the under. Because this game is going to be ugly, these two teams aren’t exactly world-beaters, and 3.5 points is barely better than home field advantage as points spreads go. But when in doubt, always bet against Bill O’Brien, whether the original form or the new model which they’re calling Nathaniel Hackett.

This is your Thursday Night open thread, enjoy the game, y’all. Or at least make an attempt.

