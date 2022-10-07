Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

If recent history is any indicator, the Houston Texans are traveling to Florida to hand the Jacksonville Jaguars another loss this weekend. With Houston riding an 8-0 win streak on the Jaguars, it seems like a given the Texans will finally get their first win on Sunday. However, DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Jaguars as 7-point favorites.

But, this is the 2020s Houston Texans we’re talking about. The team that couldn’t seem to win a raffle if they were the only ones with a ticket.

Over the last 18 months, Houston has signed more linebackers than some teams signed total players. Yet, they still can’t seem to effectively stop the run, the screen, the slant or anything else your choice of 57 linebackers would seem cover.

They decided to ride or die with a backup center who chose to die rather than ride, metaphorically speaking.

Instead of hiring a rising star young coach, they went with a good man already on the roster.

Davis Mills, the latest “hope for the future” quarterback this franchise has trotted out, is making all the mistakes you expect to see in a career backup and none of the magic franchise QBs drip.

So, if you’re relying on the 8-0 stat as an indicator of this game’s outcome...

You still might be right.

This IS the Glitter Kitties we’re talking about. A team that has helped master classes on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory over and over and over again.

Either way, trying to predict the outcome of this one is a thinking man’s puzzle wrapped in an enigma, buried at the bottom of the dirty towel cart...

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

Regular season series

LEADER - Texans lead all-time series, 27-13

STREAKS - Texans have won past 8

LAST GAME - 12/19/21: Texans 30, Jaguars 16

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS completed 26 of 35 atts. (season-high 74.3 pct.) for season-high 246 yards & 2 TDs vs. 2 INTs last week. Passed for 209 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT with 92.2 rating in last meeting. Has 7 TDs vs. INT with 106.7 rating in his past 3 vs. division.

RB DAMEON PIERCE rushed for career-high 131 yards & TD last week, 3rd-most rush yards ever by Hou. rookie in single game & 1st 100-yard rush game by any rookie this season. Aims for 4th in row with 75+ scrimmage yards. Leads rookies in scrimmage yards (356) & rush yards (313).

RB REX BURKHEAD had 5 catches & 1st rec. TD of season in Week 4. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. division with 65+ scrimmage yards. Ranks tied-5th among AFC RBs with 16 catches this season.

WR BRANDIN COOKS had team-high 7 catches for 57 yards last week. Has 50+ rec. yards in 3 of 4 games this season. Had 7 catches for 102 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Jax. with 100+ rec. yards. Has 601 rec. yards (120.2 per game) & 5 rec. TDs in 5 career games vs. Jax.

WR NICO COLLINS led team with career-high 82 rec. yards in Week 4. Has 50+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3.

TE O.J. HOWARD had 5 catches for 61 yards in only career game vs. Jax. (12/1/19 w/ TB).

LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL tied for team lead with 7 tackles last week. Has 5+ tackles

in 12 of his past 13. Aims for his 4th in row vs. division with TFL.

DB JONATHAN OWENS had 6 tackles & PD last week. Had 8 tackles in last meeting.

Leads all DBs with 42 tackles this season.

DL JERRY HUGHES had FF in his last game vs. Jax. (11/7/21 w/ Buf.).

Jacksonville Jaguar Stats

QB TREVOR LAWRENCE passed for 174 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT last week. Aims for 4th in row with 2+ TD passes. Has 120+ rating in 2 of past 3. Aims for his 4th in row at home with 0 INTs. Has 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs with 101.6 rating in his past 3 vs. division.

RB JAMES ROBINSON has rush TD in 3 of 4 games this season & has 75+ scrimmage yards in 2 of past 3. Had 88 scrimmage yards (75 rush, 13 rec.) & rush TD in last meeting. Aims for 3rd in row at home vs. Hou. with 75+ rush yards & rush TD. Has 75+ scrimmage yards & rush TD in 4 of his past 5 vs. division. Has rush TD in 6 of his past 7 at home.

RB TRAVIS ETIENNE has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of 4 games this season.

WR CHRISTIAN KIRK is 1 of 3 in NFL (A.J. Brown & Stefon Diggs) with 60+ rec. yards in each of 1st 4 weeks of season. Has TD catch in 2 of past 3. Had 4 catches for 50 yards & TD in only career game vs. Hou. (10/24/21 w/ Az.). Has 50+ rec. yards in 4 of

5 career games vs. AFC South.

WR JAMAL AGNEW had season-high 50 rec. yards & career-high 2 rec. TDs last week.

WR MARVIN JONES has 5+ catches in 2 of his past 3 vs. Hou.

LB FOYESADE OLUOKUN led team with 16 tackles & career-high 3 TFL last week, his

3rd game with 15+ tackles since 2021, most in NFL. Has 8+ tackles in 7 of his past 8.

LB DEVIN LLOYD (rookie) had career-high 14 tackles in Week 4. Has INT in 2 of past 3.

Leads all rookies in tackles (38) & PD (6).

LB JOSH ALLEN had 7 tackles & sack last week. Has sack in 2 of past 3. Aims for his

3rd in row vs. division with 2+ sacks.

S ANDRE CISCO had 59-yard INT-TD last week & has INT in 2 of past 3.