LISTEN: Battle Red Radio Previews the Texans/Jaguars Game

Cory DLG and Producer Nico go over the clunker that was Thursday Night Football’s match up between the division rival Colts and the seemingly directionless Denver Broncos. Cory DLG put his winning streak on the line as the pair pick against the spread and and over/under in the coming Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars matchup as well as forecast the Titans and Commanders matchup.

