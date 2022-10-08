How to Watch Texans v Jaguars: Game Time, TV Schedule, Streaming and More

Before the lost season started last year, I felt confident, if not outright certain, that the Houston Texans would be the first team to go 0-17 and thus bathe our favorite team in the wrong kind of glory. They had no real coach, the team had a massive overhaul of players, most of whom were not all that good, and we were in the middle of a season-long hissy fit from our former starting quarterback whose name escapes me at the moment.

All of those things made a winless season ripe for the having. And if it was going to be a lost season, I thought it should at least be memorable by going 0-17.

But then came the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opener last year and they outstripped the Texans’ ability to play terrible football. The Texans won the first game of the season against what would turn out to be the actual worst team in football that year.

This year, the Texans are closer to the 0-17 mark I expected last year and they face an improved Glitter Kitties squad. The Texans have won eight straight against the Jags and, but with the Texans being seven (7!) point underdogs on Sunday, the odds of that streak extending to nine straight games aren’t great. But these are the Jags, nothing normal happens when the Texans face off against them.

No matter what happens though, win or lose, we can always console ourselves with this fact: at no point in Texans history has the Texans’ uniforms ever resembled a bass boat. And for that reason alone, we are all winners.

Here’s the big board from 506 Sports. Let’s see if the Texans are coming soon to a TV station near you.

CBS Single Game Map

Red: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Green: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Yellow: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Orange: Tennessee Titans BESFs at Washington Commanders (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Light Blue: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Dark Blue: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers (LATE GAME) (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Well, we’re back with the E team crew of Dedes and Feely. It’s kind of a tradition at this point when we play the Glitter Kitties.

It looks like if you live in Texas save for El Paso (Yes, Dallas I see you. No, I did not misspeak.) you will get to watch the Texans try to extend their winning streak against the Jags.

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Sunday:

What: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL.

When: Sunday, October 9, noon CDT

TV: CBS (Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Being a touchdown underdog is never a good sign for your future prospects. And the oddsmakers are expecting a lower scoring game since the O/U dipped by half a point compared to the opening odds for this game.

Enjoy the game, y’all. Okay TRY to enjoy the game.

Go Texans.