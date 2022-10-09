Countdown to Kickoff: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Good morning all you guys, gals, and non-binary pals! We’re back for another episode of Houston Texans football.

When last we left them, we found our heroes punch drunk after giving up 34 points to the Los Angeles Chargers, now in northern Florida to take on a team much more attuned to the Texans’ skills: the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Texans as 7-point underdogs against the Jags.

Tale of the Tape

Houston Texans: Lost 34-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers of San Diego.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 29-21.

*Please do not use these to bet on sports, especially large amounts that you can’t afford to lose. This is just a bit of fun.