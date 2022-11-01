Texans Fail To Deal WR Brandin Cooks At The Trade Deadline

After several weeks of discussion, rumors, and unattended team events, Brandin Cooks is staying with the Houston Texans after the NFL Trade Deadline.

Media outlets have confirmed reports that the star receiver was not in attendance at practice today. This auspicious news is amplified by the fact the Texans play the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport earlier today confirmed suspicions were true and that the Texans were shopping the second most valuable asset on the roster behind Laremy Tunsil.

From NFL Now: The #Texans have had plenty of calls centered around WR Brandin Cooks, but nothing is imminent as of now. pic.twitter.com/MF16PL15XT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Even so, the team couldn’t find a suitable trade partner due to Cooks’ two year, $39.7M contract extension through 2024.

The Packers, Rams, and Giants were considered front runners for the wideout, but no trade was able to materialize by the 4PM EST deadline.

The Texans maintain their current offensive and defensive rosters heading into the back half of the season. Below is their current slate of draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft:

1st

1st (Cleveland)

2nd

3nd

3rd (Cleveland)

4th

5th

6th

6th (Giants)

6th (Vikings)

6th (Saints)

Cooks first joined the Texans in April 2020 amid chaos in the franchise. The Texans traded a second-round pick in the upcoming draft to the Rams for Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Cooks’ production with the Texans has been remarkable; two 110+ catch, 1,000+ yards, and six TDs seasons elevated him as a fantasy football must-have and leader in the locker room.

The 2022 season has seen the offense as a whole plummet, but in particular Cooks’ production. He has yet to break 100 yards in a game and has only recorded one TD through seven games. The lack of red zone targets and designed plays for Cooks has surprised even the most optimistic.

The inability to construct a deal looms over a disappointing start of the season. More draft picks is extremely valuable for a team who is in the rebuilding phase for the foreseeable future.

Cooks responded to the news of staying with the Texans on his Twitter account.

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

BRB community, what do you think of the Texans keeping Cooks? Chime off in the comments below!