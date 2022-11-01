SB Nation Reacts Results: Can Christian Harris Be The Texans LB of the Future?

After Houston Texans’ bye week, let’s take a look and see how fans feel about the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 70 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a slight increase from the week before.

The past two weeks has seen the rise of third-round rookie linebacker Christian Harris, who 85 percent of fans believe could be the team’s long-term answer at middle linebacker.

Ahead of today’s trade deadline, 67 percent of Texans fans believed that the team would make a deal. However, general manager Nick Caserio and the front office declined to make a move despite being close with several teams in pushing a deal. The biggest surprise was the team’s decision to hold on to wide receiver Brandin Cooks despite rumors to trade him.

The Texans return to the field Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

