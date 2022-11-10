Texans vs. Giants Injury Report: Brandin Cooks Returned To Practice?

The Houston Texans are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and will look to bounce back against the New York Giants, who are fresh off their bye week.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Participate

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

Limited Participation:

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

RB Dameon Pierce (Chest / Shoulder)

WR Brandin Cooks (Wrist)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Groin)

Full Participation:

G Justin McCray (Concussion)

WR Phillip Dorsett (Ankle)

DT Jaleel Johnson (Illness)

It would have been a welcoming sight to see starting running back Dameon Pierce and starting wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks as full participants after being limited on Wednesday. Friday’s injury report should let us know more about their injury status.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks practiced on a limited basis and could be available this weekend for Houston. Here is what Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton had to say about Cooks:

“Brandin is a pro. He’ll be ready to go.”

