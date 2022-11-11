It’s been over 4 years since the Houston Texans and New York Giants faced off. Back then, J.J. Watt was still the hero of Houston and this team still had hope.

This weekend, the Giants are hoping that their star running back Saquon Barkley can have the same sort of success that Tennessee Titans’ tailback Derrick Henry had against Houston 2 weeks ago.

But, the Texans have a bruising runner of their own in rookie Dameon Pierce.

Beyond that, the 2 teams are about as opposite as it gets right now. The Giants are siting at 6-2, looking to stay competitive in the NFC East, where only the team from Washington isn’t well above .500 so far.

Houston on the other hand, well, you know...

But, Dameon Pierce!

Dameon Pierce ➡️ Angry Runs pic.twitter.com/H2EyKtnl1U — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2022

Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs New York Giants Preview

Giants lead all-time series, 4-1

STREAKS: Giants have won past 4

LAST GAME: 9/23/18 Giants 27 at Texans 22

LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/21/14: Giants 30, Texans 17

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS passed for 154 yards & 2 TDs vs. 2 INTs last week. Has 2 TD passes in 2 of past 3.

RB DAMEON PIERCE rushed for season-high 139 yards last week, 2nd-most rush yards by rookie in single game this season. Is only rookie with 125+ rush yards in multiple games (131 in Week 4). Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 5 of past 6. Has 408 scrimmage yards (102 per game) in 4 road games this season. Has rush TD in 2 of past 3 on road. Leads rookies in scrimmage yards (776) & rush yards (678).

RB REX BURKHEAD has 4+ catches in 2 of past 3 on road.

WR BRANDIN COOKS has 4+ receptions in 6 of 7 games this season. Had 7 catches for 68 yards in his last game vs. NYG (9/18/16 w/ NO). Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NYG with 6+ cathces & 65+ rec. yards. Has 50+ rec. yards in 5 of his past 6 vs. NFC East.

WR PHILLIP DORSETT led team with season-high 69 rec. yards in Week 9. Has 45+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3.

WR CHRIS MOORE had 43 rec. yards & TD catch last week. Has rec. TD in 2 of past 3.

TE O.J. HOWARD has 60+ rec. yards in 3 of 4 career games vs. NYG.

TE TEAGAN QUITORIANO (rookie) had 1st-career TD catch last week in NFL debut.

DL JERRY HUGHES had season-high 5 tackles & 2 sacks in Week 9. Is 1 of 4 in NFL with 2+ sacks in 3+ games this season. Aims for 3rd in row with 2+ TFL & sack.

DB STEVEN NELSON had 5 tackles & 1st sack & FF of season last week. Has PD in 2 of past 3. Has 5 tackles in 3 of 4 road games in 2022.

DB JONATHAN OWENS led team with 10 tackles in Week 9, his 5th game this season with 10+ tackles, most among DBs & tied 2nd-most in NFL.

New York Giants Stats

QB DANIEL JONES has 90+ rating in 3 of his past 4. Has 5 TDs (3 pass, 2 rush) in 4 home starts in 2022. Has 65+ rush yards in 2 of his past 3 at home.

RB SAQUON BARKLEY had 5th rush TD of season in Week 8. Ranks 2nd among RBs with 121 scrimmage yards per game this season. Has 7 games with 85+ scrimmage yards in 2022, tied-most in NFL. Aims for his 4th in row at home with 85+ scrimmage yards. Has rush TD in 2 of his past 3 at home.

WR DARIUS SLAYTON led team with 5 catches for 66 yards in Week 8. Has 50+ rec. yards in 3 of his past 4.

TE TANNER HUDSON had career-high 58 rec. yards in Week 8.

S JULIAN LOVE has 5+ tackles in 3 of his past 4 at home & 6 of his past 7. Aims for his 5th in row with 5+ tackles.

DL DEXTER LAWRENCE aims for his 3rd in row at home with sack.

DL LEONARD WILLIAMS had season-high 8 tackles & 1st sack of season in Week 8. Since 2015, has 39 games with 5+ tackles, 4th-most among DL.

LB JIHAD WARD has 5 TFL in 4 home games in 2022 & aims for his 3rd in row at home with TFL.

LB TOMON FOX (rookie) had 8 tackles & team-high 2 TFL in Week 8.

LB MICAH MCFADDEN (rookie) had 1st-career sack in Week 8.

CB ADOREE’ JACKSON had 4th-career FF, 2nd-career FR & 5th PD of season in Week 8. Aims for his 4th in row with PD. Has 4 PD & INT in 5 career games vs. Hou.

DB FABIAN MOREAU had 2 PD in Week 8. Aims for his 3rd in row with 2+ PD & 4th in a row with 5 tackles

But, Dameon Pierce!