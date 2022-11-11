LISTEN: Looking ahead to Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

Colton Molesky, Cory DLG, and Producer Nico huddle up for week 10 of the NFL season. The trio discusses Brandin Cooks back in practice and if the drama continues to the sideline. Then, the show looks ahead to the New York Giants hosting the Houston Texans and the problems the G-Men present the Texans. Finally, everyone makes their picks.

