How to Watch Texans at Giants in NFL Week 10

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeelcome to Battle Red Blog! This is the ONLY Houston Texans football blog on the internet, I am Patrick and I will be serving you this evening/afternoon/whatever with all the hot information you need to watch our favorite football team or listen on the radio if you can’t watch at home and can’t get to a bar or something.

As you are aware, probably by the title, the Houston Texans are in New Jersey this week to face off against the New York Giants in New Jersey.

Speaking of the whole New York/New Jersey thing, I would like to submit an idea I just had literally 30 seconds ago to give one of the Jets or Giants to each city/state every year while also making things interesting, convoluted, and is probably stupidly expensive to implement.

Every year, the Jets and Giants should have a competition just between the two of them, whether that’s their once-every-four-years-or-so game between each other or a comparison of their respective records at the end of the season.

Here’s what I think: whichever of the Jets/Giants has the worse record in a given season has to be called the New Jersey _________ next year and the team with the winning record gets to be the New York _______; except in years where they actually face off against each other in the regular season, in that case whoever wins THAT GAME gets to be the New York team for next year automatically.

It feels like a slight against New Jersey and it probably is (and I really mean no offense, honestly), but imagine if both these teams had a down year and not much to play for in terms of playoffs, they’d still have their own little “personal” competition to determine team names and stuff.

Will it happen? Never in a million years. Would it bring some excitement to two teams who have been missing it the last few years? You bet your sweet bippy it will.

But enough about that, let’s get back to the whole “where will I be able to listen to/watch the Texans game on Sunday” question.

That is why you’re here, after all.

So with no further ado (or McAdoo, sorry, I had to do it), here’s the big board brought to you by the fine people(?) at 506 Sports.

Red: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: Houston Texans at New York Giants (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Yellow: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumble, Adam Archuleta)

Orange: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Green: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (LATE) (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

So tomorrow, not only do most of Texas and parts of Oklahoma (Dallas) get to watch the game, but we also get the second team announcers! The chances of this being because the Texans are playing a New York-based team in New York*: 137%

My sympathies for west and northeast Texas for being subjected to the Jags and Chiefs. We know you’d much rather be watching the Texans.

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Sunday:

What: Houston Texans at New York Giants

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

When: Sunday, November 12, 12:05 CDT

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

I’m going to tell you right now: Take the Giants.

Enjoy the game, y’all. Go Texans.