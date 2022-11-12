Texans vs. Giants Final Injury Report: Will Dameon Pierce Play?

The Houston Texans will be relatively healthy entering their week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.

The Houston Texans will likely be getting starting wide receiver Nico Collins back into the lineup along with starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Both practiced this week and are trending towards playing.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is listed as questionable with a wrist injury after missing last Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooks has been visibly frustrated with the team and thought he would be traded by the NFL’s trade deadline. His status is up in the air moving forward.

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin is also listed as questionable but is pushing to play on Sunday. Star running back Dameon Pierce practiced fully on Friday after back to back limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Pierce is good to go.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.