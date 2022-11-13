Countdown to Kickoff: Houston Texans at New York Giants

Good morning all you guys and gals and non-binary pals, and welcome to week 10 of the NFL season. Today, your Houston Texans will be continuing their tour of the division that deserves far less attention than it gets, the NFC East, by taking on the New York Giants in New Jersey.

In a better world, Brian Daboll would be the Texans head coach and the Giants would have hired Bill O’Brien for reasons that I can’t even begin to fathom (by the way, note to Alabama Crimson Tide fans: Re: Bill O’Brien: All sales are final. No refunds or returns, no exceptions. You bought him, you’re stuck with him and we are NOT TAKING HIM BACK.

But enough about that, here are my picks for this week’s Sunday slate, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Please do not take financial advice from a football blog, and especially not from me, for I do not have money and would not know what to do with myself if I ever found myself with any.