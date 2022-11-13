Week 11 Opening Odds for Commanders at Texans

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, I do hope you’re well. Or at least have put last week’s game behind you. Oh ... you had until I brought it up. Um, sorry. Look, I’ll get right to the point and bring you the odds for NEXT Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. These odds are, of course, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Home field advantage is usually good for three points on its own. So the fact that the Commanders are still a 2.5 favorite does not bode well for our steel blue-clad football team.

Favored: Washington Commanders (-2.5)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+2.5)

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Washington Commanders (-150)

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+130)

Kickoff is Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 12:05 p.m.

As always, please don’t take financial advice from a football blog.