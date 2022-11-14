LISTEN: The Texans Fall in Ugly Loss to the Giants

Colton Molesky and Producer Nico go over a disappointing outing from the Houston Texans in a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants. Colton dives into why the game was over from the jump, going over a limp performance on the heels of the Texans’ best game of the season. Next, Colton and Nico tackle another week of Love It and Leave It. The duo closes with some thought on the 1-0 Jeff Saturday.

