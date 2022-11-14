Monday Night Football Open Thread: Commanders at Eagles

The good news with tonight’s game is that it can serve as something of an opportunity to scout out our next opponent. The bad news is our next opponent is the Washington Commanders and they have been painful to watch so far this season. The fact that they’re going up against the current top-seeded team in the NFC will likely only add to the ocular pain that will be tonight’s game.

So welcome to Monday Night Football! This is your official MNF thread.

Who: Washington Commanders (4-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

When: November 14, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CDT

Channels: ESPN

And here are my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

As always, please be careful with your money and do not take financial advice from a football blog. If you want to bet safe, do what I do: don’t use money. The bookies will totally understand.

Enjoy the game y’all.