Houston Texans Three-Round Mock Draft: Mid Season

It’s early, sure, but don’t mind if we peer off into the warm, comforting distance of April 2023. As we stand, the Texans have five picks in the first three rounds; two firsts, one second, and two third-round picks brought to you by Deshaun Watson and an inept Houston Texans team.

If the ‘form is function’ rule stands, the Texans will hold the first pick in the NFL Draft. The 3-6 Cleveland Browns will probably end the season somewhere between 6-11 and 8-9 depending on how they perform down the stretch. That would put their pick between the 7th and 14th pick, and for splitting hairs sake let’s say they finish with the 9th pick in the draft, which is where they currently reside.

The Texans have so many needs there isn’t enough plaster to cover all of the holes in the Texans ship. The biggest question is if the Texans decide to address the QB position or not.

The Stroud vs. Bryce Young debate will engulf draft rooms and bars for months to come. Stroud is a pocket passer with a gorgeous deep ball and a talented navigator of pressure. Sure, he’s captain of a top-tier offense with the nation’s best duo of receivers, but Stroud elevates the play of everyone.

Young’s difficulty against the SEC gauntlet results in the Texans passing on him. He’ll be a quality QB in the NFL, but the Texans current offense with Pep Hamilton better fits Stroud.

Keep an eye on the Texans trading back here. Yes, if they fall for Kentucky’s QB Will Levis, all hell will break loose. I’ve yet to see enough from Levis while the Wildcats fall a part down the stretch of the season, but you truly never know this early.

1. 09: DL: Myles Murphy, Clemson

An elite WR prospect such as LSU’s Kayshon Boutte or TCU’s Quentin Johnson would be strong fits here, but the defensive line needs a makeover. The Texans do have several young interior lineman in Kirk Hinish and Roy Lopez, but they are woefully inadequate to be a starting duo in the NFL.

Murphy is currently number eight in PFF’s Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Big Board and slated to the Raiders at eight on 247 Sports. He’s a dominant interior lineman who

2. 01: C: Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Texans draft Ohio State’s QB with the first pick, and they take his center with the first pick in the second round.

The first pick in the second round is notoriously a trade-back pick. The value here is immense and is among my favorite to write about leading up to the draft. This pick’s strategy is the ‘best player available’, and the Texans could go a mired of ways with it.

In this early edition, The Texans go interior offensive line to build continuity between the new signal caller and his compadre at center. This will provide standout rookie Kenyon Green a helping hand and someone to build with moving forward.

Wypler was a top prospect coming out of New Jersey. He’s a tall center at 6’3”, but that doesn’t appear to be an issue with Stroud. He’s been dominant at Ohio State and is a two-year starter. He’d step in immediately and displace Scott Quessenberry, (yes, he is the longest brother to former Texans draft pick David Quessenberry.

3. 01: CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

At this point in the draft, Texans fans will be losing their collective minds at the prospect of not drafting a WR. However, with Lovie Smith in Nick Caserio’s ear, The Texans will want to address the secondary again. Jalen Pitre has plateaued and Derek Stingley Jr. hasn’t impressed.

Forbes has three years of starting experience and has recorded FIVE interceptions this season.... oh and three last year... oh and FIVE his freshman season. OH and FIVE of those are pick-six’s. He’s tied for the FBS active lead in this category. The guy knows how to create turnovers. And if you want to know, four of those have come in SEC play. At 6’0”, 180 pounds, he has strength to build into but can be a game changing third round pick, which is exactly what you’re looking for.

The SMU prospect Rashee Rice is projected to be a bit too early for the Texans’ taste, but possibly a candidate the Texans trade up for. The best receiver on the board is the monstrous 6’5” Perry. He and the entire Wake Forest offense are having a down year compared to 2021, but Perry is a problem in the ACC. He’s top-10 in the ACC in receptions, yards, and TDs.

With Nico Collins the possession receiver, Perry feels like a bit of overkill. Though considering the Texans could get John Metchie III back next season, Perry would round out a receiving group without Brandin Cooks.

If the Texans are able to nap a strong contributor at receiver, it will instantly solve problems across the offense. Ultimately they could take a myriad of different receiver profiles, but it’s about him being able to come in and give the offense a weapon.

We project the Texans spread the love with their first five picks projected to be in the top 70 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Focusing on the offense and complimentary positions (QB, Center, and Wide Receiver), Caserio would unofficially end the Davis Mills era in Houston. The team also addresses their biggest needs on defense, but still lack... well everything