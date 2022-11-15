CFB Week 11 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

Week 11 of College Football is in the books with some big-time performances that deserve a mention and a look from the Houston Texans, who currently hold two top-10 picks in the next draft. Let’s dive right into it!

Marvin Mims Jr, wide receiver, Oklahoma

Now that the relationship between the Texans and Brandin Cooks looks over, with the veteran wide receiver that recently got stripped of his captaincy, it’s time to move on in order to find a proper successor. Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims Jr. looks like a natural fit as the junior is by far one of the best deep threats in the draft class. As Nico Collins will continue to be the big and physical target, Mims Jr. would be the field stretcher able to take the top off defenses frequently. He will likely be a mid day 2 pick.

Tuli Tuipulotu, edge rusher, USC

Jerry Hughes is having a career year at 34 but he has an opt-out option in his contract at the end of the season. Anyway, the Texans absolutely need to upgrade their defensive line and Tuli Tuipulotu is putting together a career year too for the Trojans. He’s a very advanced pass rusher who can also count on a solid combination of power and athleticism. He’s pushing to be a first-round pick but he could easily be available for Houston in the second round.

Jaheim Bell, tight end, South Carolina

Assuming that the Texans will probably land Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud with their current 1st overall pick, it would be wise to immediately build around the future quarterback by adding offensive weapons. Jaheim Bell, who’s a total offensive chess piece, has received 28 carries in the last two games and he’s also the most dynamic tight end with the ball in his hands in the whole draft class. He could be a matchup nightmare and a safe target for the future quarterback.

South Carolina TE Jaheim Bell is an impact player in the passing game at all three levels of the field. He can stretch the field vertically both down the seam or on the outside.



His blend of speed, explosiveness and physicality is rare. pic.twitter.com/rP7j8kbFYB — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) July 6, 2022

Zacch Pickens, defensive tackle, South Carolina

The former 5-star recruit hasn’t been able to fully break out despite some high-end traits, but I still think his profile is extremely interesting and worth of a second-round pick. As previously said, Houston desperately needs help along the defensive line and Pickens would be an immediate impact run defender who also possesses high-upside as a pass rusher. Although he still needs to put his tools together and take a step forward in his development, he possesses a solid profile.

Byron Young, defensive tackle, Alabama

Another potential early day 2 target, Byron Young is putting together a fantastic season for the Crimson Tide. The interior defensive lineman possesses impressive technical refinement, which is mainly visible with his hand usage in pass rush and also high-end athleticism. He’s a disruptive force on the inside able to impact in quite a significant way both pass rush and run defense. He looks like a perfect fit for Houston.