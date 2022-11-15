Texans Claim Eno Benjamin From Cardinals; RB Help for Dameon Pierce?

Welcome to Houston, Eno Benjamin!

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s a new running back in town.

A new back in Houston: Texans claimed former Cardinals’ RB Eno Benjamin on waivers, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @JasonRosenhaus.

Benjamin, 23, has run the ball 70 times for 299 yards and two touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals this season and started three games when James Conner was out.

Benjamin was shockingly cut by the Cardinals earlier this week after failing to record any stats in Sunday’s win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Our friends at Revenge of the Birds are “Emo for Eno” being cut, so it appears there is something desirable in the second-year running back.

Benjamin could be a complement for rookie Dameon Pierce and be a better third-down option than Dare Ogunbowale or Rex Burkhead.

Benjamin could make his Texans debut Sunday when the Washington Commanders come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon at NRG Stadium.