SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans RB Dameon Pierce Rookie of the Year?

After Houston Texans’ loss to the New York Giants, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 53 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a 10-point increase from the week before.

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce received 19 percent of the votes for Offensive Rookie of the Year, while New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (21 percent) and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (37 percent) lead the way.

On the defensive side, neither Jalen Pitre nor Derek Stingley Jr. were among the top rookie nominations. Instead, the top nominees were New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (35 percent), Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (23 percent), Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (12 percent) and New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (10 percent). However, the rest of the field received 20 percent of the votes.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

