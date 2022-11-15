 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans RB Dameon Pierce Rookie of the Year?

The Houston Texans are keeping Brandin Cooks after not trading him by the trade deadline. Was it the right move?

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at New York Giants Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After Houston Texans’ loss to the New York Giants, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 53 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a 10-point increase from the week before.

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce received 19 percent of the votes for Offensive Rookie of the Year, while New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (21 percent) and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (37 percent) lead the way.

On the defensive side, neither Jalen Pitre nor Derek Stingley Jr. were among the top rookie nominations. Instead, the top nominees were New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (35 percent), Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (23 percent), Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (12 percent) and New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (10 percent). However, the rest of the field received 20 percent of the votes.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

