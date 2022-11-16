Texans vs. Giants: Week 10 Snap Counts

Week 10 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Laremy Tunsil T
|64
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|64
|100
|Kenyon Green G
|64
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|64
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|64
|100
|A.J. Cann G
|60
|94
|Nico Collins WR
|50
|78
|Dameon Pierce RB
|46
|72
|Brandin Cooks WR
|41
|64
|Chris Moore WR
|34
|53
|Jordan Akins TE
|33
|52
|O.J. Howard TE
|33
|52
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|28
|44
|Teagan Quitoriano TE
|27
|42
|Rex Burkhead RB
|16
|25
|Troy Hairston FB
|8
|12
|Dare Ogunbowale RB
|4
|6
|Justin McCray C
|4
|6
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Christian Kirksey LB
|69
|100
|Christian Harris LB
|69
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|62
|90
|Derek Stingley Jr. CB
|62
|90
|Jonathan Owens FS
|59
|86
|Jalen Pitre FS
|56
|81
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|44
|64
|Rasheem Green DE
|42
|61
|Jerry Hughes DE
|42
|61
|Kurt Hinish DT
|40
|58
|Maliek Collins DT
|38
|55
|Mario Addison DE
|32
|46
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|25
|36
|Desmond King CB
|22
|32
|Roy Lopez DT
|21
|30
|Jake Hansen LB
|17
|25
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|17
|25
|Thomas Booker DT
|14
|20
|Eric Murray FS
|13
|19
|M.J. Stewart SS
|10
|14
|Blake Cashman LB
|5
|7
Houston Texans NOTES:
- Linebackers Christian Kirksey and Christian Harris were the only defenders to play every single snap. Cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr. played in 62 snaps, good for 90 percent.
- Wide receiver Nico Collins had the most snaps out of any offensive player not at quarterback or the offensive line, playing just 50 snaps (78 percent). Brandin Cooks was right behind him in his return to the field, playing in 41 offensive snaps (64 percent).
- Right guard A.J. Cann came out of the game for just four plays. Backup offensive lineman Justin McCray replaced him.
- With the signing of Eno Benjamin, running backs Rex Burkhead (16 snaps) and Dare Ogunbowale (four snaps) will likely see a decrease in playing time, while Dameon Pierce (46 snaps) will likely be granted a slight reprieve from his heavy workload.
- Cornerback Desmond King (22 snaps) played the least in Sunday’s game than any other game this season.
