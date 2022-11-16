 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans vs. Giants: Week 10 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Giants?

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 10 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Laremy Tunsil T 64 100
Tytus Howard T 64 100
Kenyon Green G 64 100
Davis Mills QB 64 100
Scott Quessenberry C 64 100
A.J. Cann G 60 94
Nico Collins WR 50 78
Dameon Pierce RB 46 72
Brandin Cooks WR 41 64
Chris Moore WR 34 53
Jordan Akins TE 33 52
O.J. Howard TE 33 52
Phillip Dorsett WR 28 44
Teagan Quitoriano TE 27 42
Rex Burkhead RB 16 25
Troy Hairston FB 8 12
Dare Ogunbowale RB 4 6
Justin McCray C 4 6
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Christian Kirksey LB 69 100
Christian Harris LB 69 100
Steven Nelson CB 62 90
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 62 90
Jonathan Owens FS 59 86
Jalen Pitre FS 56 81
Tavierre Thomas CB 44 64
Rasheem Green DE 42 61
Jerry Hughes DE 42 61
Kurt Hinish DT 40 58
Maliek Collins DT 38 55
Mario Addison DE 32 46
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 25 36
Desmond King CB 22 32
Roy Lopez DT 21 30
Jake Hansen LB 17 25
Jaleel Johnson DT 17 25
Thomas Booker DT 14 20
Eric Murray FS 13 19
M.J. Stewart SS 10 14
Blake Cashman LB 5 7

Houston Texans NOTES:

  • Linebackers Christian Kirksey and Christian Harris were the only defenders to play every single snap. Cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr. played in 62 snaps, good for 90 percent.
  • Wide receiver Nico Collins had the most snaps out of any offensive player not at quarterback or the offensive line, playing just 50 snaps (78 percent). Brandin Cooks was right behind him in his return to the field, playing in 41 offensive snaps (64 percent).
  • Right guard A.J. Cann came out of the game for just four plays. Backup offensive lineman Justin McCray replaced him.
  • With the signing of Eno Benjamin, running backs Rex Burkhead (16 snaps) and Dare Ogunbowale (four snaps) will likely see a decrease in playing time, while Dameon Pierce (46 snaps) will likely be granted a slight reprieve from his heavy workload.
  • Cornerback Desmond King (22 snaps) played the least in Sunday’s game than any other game this season.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...