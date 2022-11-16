Texans vs. Commanders: Derek Stingley Jr. Injured?

The Houston Texans are coming off a loss to the New York Giants and will look to bounce back against the Washington Commanders.

Both teams have been inconsistent throughout the first half of the season and will look to secure a win.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

DE Mario Addison (Not Injury Related)

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

WR Brandin Cooks (Hip, Wrist)

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

DE Jerry Hughes (Rest)

RB Dare Ogunbowale (Foot)

Limited:

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

LG Kenyon Green (Shoulder)

LB Christian Kirksey (Neck)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Groin)

CB Derek Stingley Jr (Hamstring)

The Houston Texans do not have any major injuries and should be on the healthier side entering this weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.