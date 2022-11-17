Battle Red Blog Power Rankings: Week 11

Yuck! What a nasty loss to the Giants! Ew! Eugh! It smells like old carpet and rotting cheese!

I mean, the Houston Texans had 86 total net yards in the first half! In the entire first half, they had one possession gain more than 20 yards, and the overwhelming majority of those yards came from Dameon Pierce’s big 44-yard sprint.

Pierce has been a revelation, and appears to be such a good player that the Texans can already relax and enter the incoming offseason with an established rushing attack in place. But, he shouldn’t be the only Texans offensive player making plays on Sunday.

Instead of beginning 2023 having to rebuild from the very foundations - for the second time in three years - the Texans will instead have one element of a good offense secured.

On defense, this season has been at least a modest improvement from last year, but, crucially, has remained terrible against the run. Steven Nelson, Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley, and now rookie linebacker Christian Harris are playing well enough against opposing quarterbacks, but the Texans were killed this year by the opposing rushing attack. Giving up a season average 5.2 yard per attempt is how close games are lost. Allowing teams like the Giants, Titans, Bears, and Broncos to keep controlling the game even when the Texans’ passing defense is keeping their quarterbacks under control is creating grounds for close games to never be won, which is exactly where the Texans are right now. After all the ups and downs last year, hoopla and speculation entering this year, free agent signings and splash picks in the draft, The Texans are landing in the same exact spot they were one year ago: at the bottom of the Power Rankings.

Here’s my rankings entering week 11 of the 2022 NFL season:

Next week, the Texans play host to the spicy hot Washington Commanders, who I’m sure are looking at the Texans as a mouth-watering opportunity to get back to a winning record. This game, like last week’s game, will likely come down to the trenches. If Washington is able to do what they did to Philadelphia to the Texans, this game will be over fast. But, Taylor Heinicke always throws up interceptions or intercept-able passes, so the Texans will have a chance to rack up cheap points. If they Texans can get enough pressure on the line to slow down the run-game, they’ll have a chance.

