Thursday Night Football Open Thread - Packers at Titans

Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Tennessee Baby-Eating Sister-[Kitten]ers (6-3), November 17, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CST

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Methopotamia

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

As loathe as I am to admit it, the BESFs exist. They’re going to continue to exist until Bud Adams’ daughter throws a hissy fit at Nashville’s elected leaders and decides to move the team to Laramie, Wyoming or somewhere else even less populated or relevant than Tennessee.

And as long as they exist, we will have to support the default option whenever they play. In the case of tonight, we are all Green Bay Packers fans, whether we like it or not.

That Houston Texans cap you were wearing? It’s cheese now.

That battle red and deep steel blue mug you were drinking out of are now green and gold.

And you don’t believe in [INSERT CONTROVERSIAL THING HERE THAT I CANNOT GET PAST THE CENSORS, EVEN THOUGH I AM ONE OF THE CENSORS], either.

That’s just what it takes to be a Texans fan.

Anyway, here’s your Thursday Night Football open thread, complete with picks for the game brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook, and me.

*Please do not take betting or financial advice from a football blog. None of us know what we’re doing here and that’s a promise.

Enjoy the game, y’all.