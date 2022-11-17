Texans vs. Commanders: Thursday’s Injury Report

The Houston Texans are coming off a loss to the New York Giants and will look to bounce back against the Washington Commanders.

Both teams have been inconsistent throughout the first half of the season and will look to secure a win.

Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

Full:

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

WR Brandin Cooks (Hip, Wrist)

DE Jerry Hughes (Rest)

RB Dare Ogunbowale (Foot)

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

LG Kenyon Green (Shoulder)

LB Christian Kirksey (Neck)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Groin)

Limited:

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate:

CB Derek Stingley Jr (Hamstring)

The Houston Texans are going to be relatively healthy this weekend in Houston but may be without one of their most important pieces on defense in Derek Stingley Jr. The third overall pick from this past draft has been playing well and has not missed a game yet. Expect to see more of Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas if Stingley is unable to play.

