Last weekend, the Washington Commanders and their on-fire quarterback Taylor Heinicke took down the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles.

This week, they’re facing the other end of the NFL spectrum in an almost winless Houston Texans. Not surprisingly, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Commanders as 3-point favorites.

While there isn’t much to get excited about from a Texans point of view, they have recently added two young players in running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver/kick returner Amari Rodgers.

It’s doubtful either of these new players will even see the field in any meaningful way this weekend, but it’s something to discuss.

And, if all else fails, there’s always Dameon Pierce.

Since Week 3, no other player has more games with 100 yards from scrimmage than Dameon Pierce.



6 - Dameon Pierce (HOU)

6 - Derrick Henry (TEN)

5 - Nick Chubb (CLE)

5 - Saquon Barkley (NYG)

5 - Justin Jefferson (MIN)

5 - Christian McCaffrey (SF)

5 - Travis Etienne (JAX) pic.twitter.com/EkOePz9E8r — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 16, 2022

Quick Hits: Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans Preview

Houston leads all-time series, 3-2

STREAKS: Houston has won past three

LAST GAME: 11/18/18: Houston 23 at Washington 21

LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/7/14: Houston 17, Washington 6

Washington Commanders Stats

QB TAYLOR HEINICKE passed for 211 pass yards last week & has 200+ pass yards in 3 of his past 4 starts. Has 270+ pass yards in 2 of his last 3 games vs. AFC. Is 5-1 in his past 6 road starts with 8 TDs (7 pass, 1 rush).

RB BRIAN ROBINSON (rookie) rushed for season-high 86 yards & had 2nd-career rush TD last week. Has 60+ rush yards in 2 of his past 3 on road.

RB ANTONIO GIBSON totaled 58 scrimmage yards (44 rush, 14 rec.) & rush TD in Week 10. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5 & aims for his 5th in row on road with 50+ scrimmage game.

WR TERRY MCLAURIN set season highs with 8 catches & 128 rec. yards, his 13th career game with 100+ rec. yards. Has 100+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. AFC South with 5+ catches & 75+ rec. yards & 5th in row overall with 5+ catches. Needs 4 catches for 4th-straight 50+ catch season.

WR CURTIS SAMUEL has 75+ scrimmage yards in 3 of his past 4 games.

DT DARON PAYNE has sack in 2 of his past 3 on road. Has career-high 5.5 sacks in 2022.

DT JONATHAN ALLEN has sack in 3 of his past 4 on road.

DE CHASE YOUNG can make season debut. Has 9 sacks & 13 TFL in 24 career games.

DE MONTEZ SWEAT had sack last week. Has 4 sacks this season & can become 2nd

player in franchise since 1982 with 5+ sacks in each of 1st 4 seasons (Ryan Kerrigan).

LB JAMIN DAVIS had 1st-career FR last week. Aims for 5th in row with 5+ tackles.

CB BENJAMIN ST-JUSTE recorded 7 tackles & 1st-career FF last week.

S KAMREN CURL had 5 tackles last week & aims for 6th in row with 5+ tackles.

S DARRICK FORREST recorded 2nd-career INT & 1st-career FR last week.

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS passed for season-high 319 yards & had TD vs. INT for 85.3 rating last week, his 6th career game with 300+ pass yards. Has 19 TDs vs. 6 INTs for 102.6 rating in 10 career home starts & has 2+ TD passes in 5 of his past 6 at home.

RB DAMEON PIERCE (rookie) totaled 122 scrimmage yards (94 rush, 28 rec.) last week. Has 6 games with 100+ scrimmage yards, tied 2nd-most in NFL this season & most among rookies. Has TD in 2 of his past 3 at home. Leds all rookies with 772 rush yards & 898 scrimmage yards. Can become 3rd rookie in franchise history (Steve Slaton & Domanick Williams) with 1,000+ scrimmage yards.

WR BRANDIN COOKS has 50+ rec. yards in 4 of his past 5 at home. Had 5 catches for 98 yards & 2 rec. TDs in his only career game vs. Was. (11/15/15 w/ NO).

WR NICO COLLINS led team with season-high 5 catches for 49 rec. yards & had 1st rec. TD of season last week. Has 50+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3 at home.

WR CHRIS MOORE had season-high 70 rec. yards in Week 10.

TE JORDAN AKINS led team with season-high 72 rec. yards.

DE JERRY HUGHES had sack & 2 TFL last week & aims for 4th in a row with sack &

2+ TFL. Has 4 games with 2+ TFL in 2022, tied-most in NFL.

DB JONATHAN OWENS recorded 12 tackles last week & has 6 games of 10+ tackles

in 2022, most among DBs. Ranks 2nd among DBs with 80 tackles this season.

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS (rookie) had season-high 9 tackles & 1st-career PD last week.

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY has 5+ tackles in each of 1st 9 games this season. Aims for

his 3rd in row with 7+ tackles.

DB JALEN PITRE ranks 3rd among rookies with 63 tackles.

Quick Hits Prediction:

Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans

The Commanders are hot off a win against the red hot Philadelphia Eagles, so they’re ripe for defeat. Meanwhile, Houston is excelling at their Tanking-efforts, expect them to fail at that as well.

Commanders 22

Texans 24