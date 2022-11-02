How to Watch Eagles vs. Texans in NFL Week 9

Good morning. As many of you know the Houston Texans take on the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, the only prime-time appearance your Texans will be making this season.

Why? Oh, I think you know why.

The bad news is that there’s no fancy-schmancy map for me to show y’all this week. The better news is that for Thursday...*puts on future sunglasses*...we’re not gonna need maps.

Because the game will be on Amazon Prime with noted gambler Al Michaels calling the game. Also Kirk Herbstreit.

Now, I know many of you are thinking “Patrick, you suave devil, you, why would I watch Texans football after watching the Astros fight another Philadelphia team in the World Series? Will there be more drama? More hot football excitement? A fully functioning offense with complementary defensive play?”

Ha ha ha ha, oh, dear heavens no. None of that will be available, probably. But they will have something that is novel and we haven’t seen before. That’s always fun, right?

What’s that, you ask?

This!

Hot diggity daffodil, look at that...redness! That’s right, Thursday is the team’s annual Battle Red Day and, for once, the Texans will actually be in all red uniforms. Will it look good? I sure hope so. Will I want to fistfight the all-red Toro because he’s unsettling in all red for some reason? You bet your sweet bippy I will.

Here’s all the pertinent information you need to know to watch/listen to the Texans on TNF.

What: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX.

When: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:15 pm CDT

TV: Amazon Prime (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM, KILT-FM 100.3 the Bull, MEGA 101 KLOL-FM 101.1

Live Stream: Amazon Prime (duh)

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Buckle in, y’all, this game is going to hurt. A lot. A. Loooooooooooooot.

Go Astros. Go Texans.