Houston Texans Unleash Battle Red Helmets on TNF

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are coming to H-Town tomorrow to play destroy the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. After Lovie Smith and his lovable band of misfits returns from the Tennessee woodshed they got whacked in last weekend, facing the best team in the NFC likely won’t go well for Houston fans.

Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Phillies absolutely walloped the Houston Astros last night, 7-0, which means the Astros might lose the World Series to the city of brotherly love at the same time the Eagles wrap up their tune-up game against the Texans.

But, one cool thing to look forward to on Thursday for the wonderful Space City fans is the debut of the new Texans battle red helmets.

Yes, I know we’re reaching here, but any port in a storm, ammirite?

The Texans’ are wearing these helmets Thursday night against the Eagles.



RT Tytus Howard said “Look good, play good.” pic.twitter.com/pL8SPI4V83 — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 1, 2022

No matter what the reality of the 2022 Texans on-field performances look like, this helmet is ridiculously cool.

The deep steel blue helmets do have a classic vibe, but this battle red one is next level.

The @HoustonTexans will debut their Battle Red helmets this Thursday night against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/QOV20aeZ7G — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2022

In fact, I have a full size, deep steel blue helmet over my desk. If the McNairs do a helmet exchange, I’ll trade that puppy for a battle red one faster than Derrick Henry can rack up 10 yards on the Texans defense.

With the overwhelming desire for a fresh start in H-Town, post Bill O’Beasterby, maybe a visual renovation for the team is in order as well.

This really begs the question for today’s poll: