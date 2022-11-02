Texans vs. Eagles Injury Report: Starting Wide Receiver & Defensive Tackle OUT?

The Houston Texans will be taking on the best team in the NFL on Thursday Night Football in the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

The Houston Texans are coming off another game in which they could have won and things will not get any easier against the Eagles.

Here is a look at Wednesday's injury report:

OUT

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

S Grayland Arnold (Concussion)

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

G Justin McCray (Concussion)

Questionable:

WR Brandin Cooks (Personal Reasons)

CB Desmond King (Knee)

LB Christian Harris (Thigh)

The Houston Texans could be without both of their starting wide receivers in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans will also be without starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

Defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Christian Harris are both on the more optimistic side of playing.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.