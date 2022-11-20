Week 12 Opening Odds for Texans at Dolphins

Good evening. Not long after your Houston Texans fell after coming this close to victory against the Washington Commanders, the opening odds for week 12 of the NFL was released. And if you’ve followed this team for the last 11 weeks, you should be familiar with the refrain I’m about to tell you.

The Houston Texans, are, once again, underdogs. Heavy underdogs. Against the Miami Dolphins. I’ll give you a moment to recover from your undoubted surprise at this news.

::pause::

Sufficiently ready? Good. Here are the opening odds for Sunday’s game against the Flippers, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the span of four days, the Texans have slunk from being 9.5 point underdogs to 12 point underdogs. I’m...I’m sure it’s just a clerical error.

Favored: Miami Dolphins (-12)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+12)

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (-475)

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+380)

Doesn’t...uh...doesn’t exactly make for promising prospects for the Texans.

Kickoff is Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 12:05 p.m.

As always, please don’t take financial advice from a football blog.