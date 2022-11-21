Monday Night Football Open Thread: 49ers at Cardinals, Live in Mexico City!

You don’t have to watch the floppy round football being played on the other side of the world to watch international sports competition. What if I told you that you could turn to ESPN to-night and watch some safe, familiar NFL football live in Mexico City at the same stadium where [UNPERSON] was blinded by thousands of Raiders “fans”?

Will it be nearly as compelling? Probably not, unless you have a vested interest in the NFC West for whatever reason.

It’s your call.

This is your MNF thread for San Francisco 49ers/Arizona Cardinals from Mexico City, complete with my picks for tonight’s game brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who: San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico.

When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 7:15 p.m. CST

Channel: ESPN

Please bet responsibly and don’t take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all.