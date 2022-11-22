CFB Week 12 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

Week 12 of College Football is in the books with some big-time performances that deserve a mention and a look from the Houston Texans, who currently hold two top-10 picks in the next draft. Let’s dive right into it!

Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU

The Texans currently have the 1st and 7th overall picks in the next Draft and if they get a new franchise quarterback in Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, there wouldn’t be a better way of helping them than adding a true alpha receiver like Johnston. In a pivotal matchup against Baylor, the elite pass catcher displayed why he could be true go-to-guy at the next level. Adding a true primary receiver would help in a massive way whoever will be under center next year for the Texans.

Zach Harrison, edge rusher, Ohio State

The big upside edge rusher was able to put together a signature performance in the Buckeyes close win against Maryland. Harrison has impressive tools such as top-tier athleticism and length but he has never been able to really put them together and dominate. Harrison has great ceiling and would be much needed help along the defensive line for Houston.

Zach Harrison strip sack, Steele Chambers returns for a touchdown. Huge play to seal the deal #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/FvIu5EXVlm — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) November 20, 2022

Cam Smith, cornerback, South Carolina

While he may not be on Jaycee Horn’s level as a prospect, Smith has been able to perform at a high level this season. In an extremely tough matchup against Jalyn Hyatt, who has dominated against everyone this year, Smith locked him up while displaying great eyes and athleticism. If the Texans would opt to upgrade their cornerbacks room, Smith would be a smart addition.

Zach Evans, running back, Ole Miss

Pierce is a solid running back option, but at the same time, Zach Evans would be the perfect complement to Pierce’s skillset. The TCU transfer went over 200 yards on the ground against Arkansas and he’s one of the most dynamic and explosive playmakers in the draft. Pierce and Evans would easily be one of the best one-two punches in the league.

Zach Evans for 38! Here come our Rebels!! pic.twitter.com/dH6lybwRlt — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) November 20, 2022

Spencer Rattler, quarterback, South Carolina

I highly doubt that the Texans will wait on picking a quarterback in the next draft, but Rattler’s performance is worth a mention and showed why Rattler could be an interesting mid-rounds pick. He was absolutely surgical against Tennessee, displaying impressive arm talent and ball placement. He’s still inconsistent as a passer, but the tools are there and he has legit upside.