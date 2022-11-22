Commanders vs. Texans: Week 11 Snap Counts

Week 11 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Laremy Tunsil T
|56
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|56
|100
|Kenyon Green G
|56
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|56
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|56
|100
|A.J. Cann G
|56
|100
|Nico Collins WR
|48
|86
|Brandin Cooks WR
|45
|80
|Dameon Pierce RB
|43
|77
|Teagan Quitoriano TE
|37
|66
|Chris Moore WR
|33
|59
|Jordan Akins TE
|26
|46
|O.J. Howard TE
|14
|25
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|14
|25
|Rex Burkhead RB
|9
|16
|Troy Hairston FB
|7
|12
|Dare Ogunbowale RB
|4
|7
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Desmond King CB
|68
|100
|Christian Harris LB
|68
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|68
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|68
|100
|Jalen Pitre FS
|59
|87
|Jonathan Owens FS
|52
|76
|Jerry Hughes DE
|43
|63
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|41
|60
|Maliek Collins DT
|37
|54
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|36
|53
|Mario Addison DE
|33
|49
|Roy Lopez DT
|32
|47
|Kurt Hinish DT
|31
|46
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|28
|41
|Jake Hansen LB
|27
|40
|Rasheem Green DE
|26
|38
|M.J. Stewart SS
|16
|24
|Eric Murray FS
|9
|13
|Blake Cashman LB
|6
|9
Houston Texans NOTES:
- After playing a season-low 22 snaps last week against the New York Giants, cornerback Desmond King every defensive snap this week against the Washington Commanders. Fellow cornerback Steven Nelson and linebackers Christian Harris and Christian Kirksey also played every defensive snap.
- Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour played in 28 defensive snaps, his first action of the season since Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- For the first time all season, rookie fifth-round pick Teagan Quitoriano led all tight ends in snaps with 37. Jordan Akins followed with 26 while O.J. Howard played just 14.
- For the second consecutive week, Nico Collins saw the most snaps among wide receivers with 48. Brandin Cooks was right behind him with 45, while Chris Moore played 33 and Phillip Dorsett played 14.
- Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo played 36 snaps, the most he’s seen in a game since Week 1. It’s also the first time this season that he’s played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps.
