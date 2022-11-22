 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Commanders vs. Texans: Week 11 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Commanders?

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 11 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Laremy Tunsil T 56 100
Tytus Howard T 56 100
Kenyon Green G 56 100
Davis Mills QB 56 100
Scott Quessenberry C 56 100
A.J. Cann G 56 100
Nico Collins WR 48 86
Brandin Cooks WR 45 80
Dameon Pierce RB 43 77
Teagan Quitoriano TE 37 66
Chris Moore WR 33 59
Jordan Akins TE 26 46
O.J. Howard TE 14 25
Phillip Dorsett WR 14 25
Rex Burkhead RB 9 16
Troy Hairston FB 7 12
Dare Ogunbowale RB 4 7
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Desmond King CB 68 100
Christian Harris LB 68 100
Christian Kirksey LB 68 100
Steven Nelson CB 68 100
Jalen Pitre FS 59 87
Jonathan Owens FS 52 76
Jerry Hughes DE 43 63
Tavierre Thomas CB 41 60
Maliek Collins DT 37 54
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 36 53
Mario Addison DE 33 49
Roy Lopez DT 32 47
Kurt Hinish DT 31 46
Michael Dwumfour DT 28 41
Jake Hansen LB 27 40
Rasheem Green DE 26 38
M.J. Stewart SS 16 24
Eric Murray FS 9 13
Blake Cashman LB 6 9

Houston Texans NOTES:

  • After playing a season-low 22 snaps last week against the New York Giants, cornerback Desmond King every defensive snap this week against the Washington Commanders. Fellow cornerback Steven Nelson and linebackers Christian Harris and Christian Kirksey also played every defensive snap.
  • Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour played in 28 defensive snaps, his first action of the season since Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • For the first time all season, rookie fifth-round pick Teagan Quitoriano led all tight ends in snaps with 37. Jordan Akins followed with 26 while O.J. Howard played just 14.
  • For the second consecutive week, Nico Collins saw the most snaps among wide receivers with 48. Brandin Cooks was right behind him with 45, while Chris Moore played 33 and Phillip Dorsett played 14.
  • Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo played 36 snaps, the most he’s seen in a game since Week 1. It’s also the first time this season that he’s played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...