SB Nation Reacts Results: Grade the Texans Thru 10 Games

After Houston Texans’ loss to the Washington Commanders, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 65 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a 12-point increase from the week before.

The Texans have just one win on the season, but that came weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Just under 50 percent of the surveyors said that the win against the Jaguars made them hopeful for the season.

When looking at the team through 10 games, 98 percent of fans (understandably so) have listed the Texans with a grade of C or worse. Just two percent believe the team deserves an A for the season.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

