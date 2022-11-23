LISTEN: Is Houston preparing for a change at QB?

Colton Molesky, Cory DLG, and Producer Nico discuss who will be taking snaps under center for the Houston Texans this Sunday. Is Kyle Allen really any different at QB from Davis Mills? But first, the trio talks Lovie Smith press conferences and tanking. Then, they close with a Thanksgiving football debate.

