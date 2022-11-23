Poll: Should the Houston Texans Fire Lovie Smith?

Just to put this out there: I really like Lovie Smith. He seems like a great guy, full of wise insights and great advice. I bet he’s super interesting to hang out with - what a great guy to have over for Thanksgiving dinner.

Unfortunately for him, he’s either Captain of the Good Ship Tankathon, or just not a very good NFL level head coach anymore.

Rumors swirled yesterday that Smith might be making a change at quarterback, play caller or both starting this week.

Here we go https://t.co/9gGhUasNup — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) November 22, 2022

But, if a change is really necessary, then maybe it just makes more sense to clean house. Doing so would give Nick Caserio a jump on the trending head coaching candidates for 2023. It would also allow said new coach an opportunity to be part of the rebuild for the entire off-season. It might also give the fanbase a much need reason to believe again.

On the other hand, it’s hard to say any of this is entirely Smith’s fault. He was unceremoniously handed the keys to the car after the fiasco of last off-season’s coaching search. He does have several solid box ticks in his favor: a Super Bowl coach, turned teams around in the past, players love to play for him, etc.

However, this team has been circling the drain for far too long. And, it’s time to start exploring a change.

Another thing to consider is the players. Would struggling second year quarterback Davis Mills benefit from a new head coach and different offense this late in the season? Would OROY candidate Dameon Pierce do better with different play calling? How would Derek Stingley Jr, Jalen Pitre and the rest of the Houston Texans defense fare with a real defensive coordinator in place?

With a season that ends facing all three AFC South opponents in the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, a new coach might get a good preview of what the division holds for 2023.

Lots of reasons for and against. So, what do you think:

Should the Houston Texans Fire Lovie Smith?