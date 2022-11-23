Texans vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Derek Stingley Jr. Still Out?

The Houston Texans are coming off another loss to the Washington Commanders and will fly to Miami this Sunday to face the red hot Dolphins led by quarterback Tua tagovailoa.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills will be benched this week and Kyle Allen will take his place. Mills has struggled all season long and the team is in desperate need of a spark.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)

LS Jon Weeks (Not Injury Related)

Full Participation:

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

It is not a good sign to see rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. not practicing on Wednesday after missing last week’s matchup against the Commanders. The Texans hope the talented young player will be back sooner rather than later.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.